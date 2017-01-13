#SemoSelfie 1/13/17
Friday, January 13, 2017
Home for the holidays! #semoselfie
Laura Simon
Going out this weekend? Be sure to tag your selfies on the scene with #semoselfie on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter you could see yourself in an upcoming SE Live!
-
Southeast's Nilsen Visiting Writer Series Presents Short Story Author Dr. Erin FlanaganMay 1, 7 pm-8 pm
-
'(Un)Masked' Art Exhibition at Catapult Creative HouseMay 1, 8 am-4 pm
-
New Miniature Art on display at the Visual Arts CO-OP GalleryMay 1, 10 am-6 pm
-
Missouri Bicentennial Paint For A CauseMay 1, 1 pm-6 pm