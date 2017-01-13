Best bet: Steve Hess & Southern Salvation to present concert
Friday, January 13, 2017
Gospel group Steve Hess & Southern Salvation will perform a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at Fellowship Baptist Church, 430 Koch Ave. in Cape Girardeau. The trio of Steve Hess, Jay Arview and John McCall will present spiritually uplifting Christian music and ministry. The concert is free and open to the public.
Pertinent address:
430 Koch Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
