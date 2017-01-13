Chris Stapleton to perform at Show Me Center

Performer Chris Stapleton will perform at 7 p.m. April 28 at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Show Me Center's website, Stapleton's debut album, "Traveller," released in May 2015 through Mercury Nashville, initially debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year ("Fire Away") at the 50th annual CMA Awards.

Special guest at the concert will be singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas.

Show Me Center director Wil Gorman wrote in an email, "The concert is basically sold out, except we have a limited amount of 'Poster VIP Packages' and 'Platinum' seats for this concert."

Gorman encouraged people to purchase tickets while they are still available.

Tickets are on sale now at www.showmecenter.biz or by calling the Show Me Center box office at (573) 651-5000.

Pertinent address:

1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.