Jurassic Quest event to descend on Cape with array of dinosaur exhibits

Glenn Landberg Order this photo

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct where tickets are for sale.

For the third consecutive year, Jurassic Quest returns to Cape Girardeau from today through Sunday. The three-day event will feature more than 80 animatronic dinosaurs and events, including dinosaur rides, a fossil dig and baby dinosaur petting zoo.

"We are excited to be returning to Cape Girardeau," vice president of public relations and marketing for Jurassic Quest Danielle Genung said. "We always look forward to working with a venue like the Show Me Center that can accommodate our displays and crowds."

Genung said the show has expanded since last year's event, and will feature all indoor exhibits.

"Last year, we had some outdoor exhibits that were popular, but it felt like a better idea to move everything indoors, what with it being winter right now," she said. "So we've expanded into some of the banquet rooms off the main exhibit area."

Jurassic Quest features dinosaurs of all sizes, arranged chronologically.

Laura Simon Order this photo

"We have a lot of information on the dinosaurs so people can learn about them," Genung said. "We've added some smaller dinosaurs to the display, and we have the dinosaurs that roar and move, too. They're very realistic."

Genung said there also will be baby dinosaurs available to see.

"They are so cute," she said. "People have really liked them, and we're glad to offer them again this year."

Genung said several exhibits are interactive to give children and adults a chance to learn by doing.

"We have some dinosaurs children can ride," she said. "There are a couple different types -- either the dinosaurs that are set up more like a coin-operated ride, or the slightly larger option that walks in a slow circle. That's been a very popular attraction."

Also expanded this year is the fossil dig, where visitors can use real excavation tools and search for a real fossil.

"This has been really well received in the past," Genung said. "We also have several other activities, such as one spot where people can create their own fossil, making an imprint in clay and filling it with plaster of Paris."

A regular ticket price includes the dinosaur exhibit and tour, dinosaur theater, science stations, crafts and coloring. VIP tickets are available for an additional fee, and include unlimited dinosaur rides, fossil digs, bounce houses and other attractions. Several educational activities also will be available, such as Jurassic Jeopardy, a new feature for this year, according to Genung.

Genung's recommendation is people try to arrive during the final three to four hours.

"It is busier in the middle of the day, so the lines are longer. We are typically adding extra showings of the walking dinosaurs between 7 and 7:30 -- this is not on the posted schedule. We just think it's a better experience when you're not there at the same time as everyone else. It's more enjoyable that way."

The event will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. today, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets cost $15, $18, $20 or $24 and may be purchased at www.jurassicquest.com/cape-girardeau or at the Show Me Center box office this afternoon.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.