Jackson police report 1/13/16
Friday, January 13, 2017
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Summonses
* Steve R. Kelley, 25, of Jackson was issued a summons for a seat-belt violation.
* Justin R. Amelunke, 29, of Jackson was issued a summons for failure to use turn signal.
* Sara R. Rackley, 36, of Jackson was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle without headlights when using windshield wipers.
Theft
* Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Property damage
* Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Francis Drive.