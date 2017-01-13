Parishioner banned from diocese property

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A longtime parishioner of a Catholic church in northern Kansas City has been banned from all church property because of his interactions with children.

The Kansas City Star reported the 70-year-old man was a parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church. That's the parish of a former priest whose child-pornography scandal led to then-bishop Robert Finn's conviction for failing to report suspected child abuse.

The church's current pastor said last month in a letter the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph had been monitoring the man after concerns were raised. The letter said he violated "safe boundaries," but there had been no reports of criminal behavior.

The parishioner told The Star he had done nothing inappropriate, although he acknowledged violating an agreement to stay away from children.