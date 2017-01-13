Ohio man convicted of sex trafficking

ST. LOUIS -- An Ohio man could face up to life in prison after being convicted of transporting four teenage girls to Missouri to engage in prostitution.

A four-day trial in U.S. District Court in St. Louis ended Thursday when 54-year-old Kyle Maurice Parks of Columbus, Ohio, was convicted of several counts related to sex trafficking. Sentencing is April 19.

Prosecutors said Parks and two women brought three 17-year-old girls and a 15-year-old runaway to the St. Louis area in December 2015 and advertised sexual services on Backpage.com.

Columbus police searching for the runaway tracked her phone and found the victims in a St. Charles, Missouri, motel.

Parks' attorney said during the trial his client was running a legal adult-entertainment business but had been misled about the ages of the girls.