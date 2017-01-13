Hayti teen found dead in apartment complex
Police found a 15-year-old Hayti, Missouri, boy dead in an apartment complex Wednesday, according to a news release.
Hayti police found Shamar Holmes, 15, dead in the Cleveland Apartment complex, the release stated.
An autopsy conducted Thursday indicated Holmes was not killed in a homicide and most likely was not killed in a suicide, according to Pemiscot County, Missouri, Coroner Jim Brimhall.
Investigators are waiting on a toxicology report and information about any of Holmes' pre-existing conditions before making a determination on a cause of death, Brimhall said.
Holmes had been missing since Friday and last was seen at the same apartment complex, according to the release.
Pertinent address:
801 N. Oates Drive, Hayti, Mo.