Trump, Intelligence Agencies

During the Republican primaries, Donald Trump repeatedly disparaged Republican Establishment, and all his Republican and Democratic adversaries. And he indulged in much prevarication and denial of facts, which were glaringly evident to all around him. Now that Trump is president-elect, we must accept these realities of Trump administration in the years to come.

In the light of these deplorable facts, it is not difficult to understand why Donald Trump repeatedly disparaged our Intelligence Agencies and contemptuously denied their conclusion that Russians hacked emails of Democratic Party. His insecurity is such that his only defense against any perceived threat is massive denial.

What is difficult to understand is why so many patriotic citizens in the 17 Intelligence Agencies are tolerating this kind of disparagement, and are continuing to hang on to their jobs. Do they have no self-respect? Are they so poor that they cannot make a living without their jobs? Have they gotten into so much debt that they cannot make a living without their government jobs? Can't they find some other job where they are respected and their talents are rewarded?

Any self-respecting person would have come out and said, "I cannot serve my country under a president who disrespects me and condemns my work."

Come on, guys! This kind of impotence does not befit you! Stand up! Hold your heads high! Come out and say loud and clear, "I will not be party to this kind of madness. I quit in protest!"

K.P.S. Kamath, Cape Girardeau