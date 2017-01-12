Learning life skills through Tiger Brew

We all learn a bit differently. For the special education classes at Cape Girardeau Central High School, part of the curriculum since last March is the Tiger Brew.

"Tiger Brew is a student-led business and gives my special-needs students the real-life, money and time-management skills they need and work experience they need to transition out of high school and into the real world," functional special service teacher Candice Schnurbusch told the Southeast Missourian's Andrew Whitaker.

Special education students complete orders of the likes found in a cafe -- from coffees and teas to hot chocolate and strawberry smoothies -- and deliver them to the teachers who order them.

The special education department sends out a Google form to the teachers to choose the type of drink they want and how they want it made (sugar, creamer, etc.), as well as whether they want it delivered during first, second or advisory hour and which day or days of the week.

The students deliver the drinks to the teachers and staff, who can purchase a punch card to get a free drink after their 10th purchase and free doughnut the first Monday each month.

They're also responsible for cleaning the drink station, which is housed in the Adult Daily Living Lab, after each trip and "deep clean at the end of the day."

"The kids absolutely love doing this. Not only does it get them out of the classroom, it gets them out socializing and learning everyday skills," Schnurbusch said.

What a great idea by these teachers at Cape Central!

Those teachers are certainly enjoying their drinks and the special-needs students are gaining practical life skills while in an enjoyable learning environment.