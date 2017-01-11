Cape Girardeau police report 1/11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

* A 14-year-old boy was arrested at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road on suspicion of assault.

Summonses

* Jessica M. Wiley, 33, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for failure to maintain private property free of litter at 924 College St.

* Morgan E. Locke, 24, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for animal leash law required, animal city license required and animal bite at 1514 Whitener St.

* James R. Hansil, 30, 1400 S. West End Blvd., was issued a summons for stealing assorted goods at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

Thefts

* A book bag and books were reported stolen at 2126 Independence St.

* A tablet and backpack were reported stolen at 3100 Pioneer Drive.

* A license plate was reported stolen at 306 Louis St.

* Medication was reported stolen at 2816 Themis St.

Property damage

* Damage to tires and a driver's-side mirror was reported at 611 Sycamore Circle.

Miscellaneous

* An animal bite was reported.

* An 18-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.

* Peace disturbance was reported at 36 N. Spanish St.

* Forgery was reported.

* A 48-year-old man was taken into protective custody.