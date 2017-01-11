Cape Girardeau police report 1/11/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
* A 14-year-old boy was arrested at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road on suspicion of assault.
Summonses
* Jessica M. Wiley, 33, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for failure to maintain private property free of litter at 924 College St.
* Morgan E. Locke, 24, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for animal leash law required, animal city license required and animal bite at 1514 Whitener St.
* James R. Hansil, 30, 1400 S. West End Blvd., was issued a summons for stealing assorted goods at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
Thefts
* A book bag and books were reported stolen at 2126 Independence St.
* A tablet and backpack were reported stolen at 3100 Pioneer Drive.
* A license plate was reported stolen at 306 Louis St.
* Medication was reported stolen at 2816 Themis St.
Property damage
* Damage to tires and a driver's-side mirror was reported at 611 Sycamore Circle.
Miscellaneous
* An animal bite was reported.
* An 18-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
* Peace disturbance was reported at 36 N. Spanish St.
* Forgery was reported.
* A 48-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: