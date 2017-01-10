- Namesake statue stolen from Melaina's Magical Playland (1/8/17)7
River Heritage Quilt Guild of Cape Girardeau Donates $1,033.10 to "Dig For Life"
The River Heritage Quilt Guild of Cape Girardeau at its regular monthly meeting on Jan. 9 presented a check for $1,033.10 to Saint Francis Hospital's Pink Up campaign, which is part of the Dig For Life program. This program provides free mammograms each year to Cape Girardeau women who otherwise would not receive this important screening. Pictured above are Madeline Gieselman, Martha Cox, Nancy Kester, Caroline Tilghman, four breast cancer survivors from the RHQG presenting the check to Saint Francis' representative, Laura Boos Propst. If you quilt, come and join us and help us to collect the next contribution!
RHQG - Monthly meetings on the 2nd Monday of each month at the Senior Citizens' Center at 921 North Clark Street, Cape Girardeau. Check-In/Social: 6 p.m. - Meeting 6:30 p.m.