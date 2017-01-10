*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Albino deer

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
User-submitted story by Connie Ponder

This albino deer was happily minding his own business in my yard and didn't even care when I roll down the window to talk to him. All of our neighbors over here on Dover Lane got to stop and snap photos as well. He appears young and has a sore on one of his legs.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: