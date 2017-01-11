MLK event in Sikeston will include speech about David Robinson case

The group And Justice For All will hold a march and assembly on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Sikeston, Missouri.

The march will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at New Life New Beginning World Outreach Center, 508 E. Center St. The assembly will begin after the march at 11 a.m. at the outreach center.

And Justice For All leader Larry McClellon will give a short speech about his nephew David Robinson and Robinsons ongoing case. Robinson was convicted of first-degree murder in 2001, but another man confessed to the crime in 2009 and two main witnesses against Robinson have recanted their testimony. Robinsons case for innocence was accepted Dec. 20 by the Missouri Supreme Court. The court has asked the state to file a response by Jan. 24.

McClellon said Robinsons case is represented in the teachings of King, particularly the quote injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Former Charleston (Missouri) High School and New Madrid County (Missouri) Central High School basketball coach Lennies McFerren will speak at the assembly.

McFerren was the first black basketball coach in Southeast Missouri when he was hired at Charleston in 1977. He went on to win seven state championships at Charleston and two state championships at New Madrid County Central. He was elected to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

I was trying to win for everybody, McFerren said in his Hall of Fame biography. Players and players who wanted to get into coaching.

Mississippi blues guitarist and singer Sam Mosley also will speak at the assembly. Mosley has been writing and playing blues music for 31 years, according to the release.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address:

508 E. Center St., Sikeston, Mo.