Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

There is a need for unity across our country. A need for peace and compassion.

Over the next week, we will celebrate a man who fought for the rights of many and who did so with peace, compassion and unity on his mind and in his heart.

It would be appropriate to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by living our lives peacefully, with compassion and in hopes of a more united society.

There are several events planned throughout Cape Girardeau to celebrate King and his legacy.

The 15th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Extravaganza starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Elementary School.

The 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration program is at 6 p.m. Sunday at Greater Dimension Ministries Church. Dr. Larry Barnett will be the keynote speaker.

"What I hope to focus on is the importance of all life and with all the tumultuous situations taking place in our country," Barnett told Southeast Missourian reporter Ben Kleine. "It's important to remember to give back to each other and how significant every individual's life is. Primarily, we want to bring to our consciousness the great sacrifices Dr. King made and the fact that he was focused on equality for all and justice for all."

The 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast, with keynote speaker Minister Jo Ann Pink, is Monday at 8 a.m. at the Salvation Army. There also will be a prayer service for our nation at the Salvation Army at 11:30 a.m.

The 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit is at noon at the Salvation Army with minister Caleb Barnett as the keynote speaker. If you plan to attend the breakfast or luncheon you must RSVP to Debra Mitchell-Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or Sean Braxton at (573) 837-8029 or seanwb92988@icloud.com by Sunday.

Donations of non-perishable food items, canned goods, toiletries, youth gloves, hats, scarfs or school supplies are requested in place of an admission charge for the breakfast and luncheon.

The 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Gala is at 4 p.m. at the West Park Mall Center Court.

Mary Frances Berry, an author, educator and historian who served as the chairwoman of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, will be the keynote speaker at Southeast Missouri State University's celebration dinner.

The dinner begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Show me Center. Dinner tickets are $20 each or $160 for a table.