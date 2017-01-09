- Perryville man accused of causing 'life-threatening' injuries to 2-year-old (1/4/17)2
Imo's Pizza at Rhodes Donates $1,000 to Each High School in Perryville
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (JANUARY 9, 2017) Imos Pizza at Rhodes in Perryville presented $1,000 donations to each Perryville High School and St. Vincent High School during the Mayors Cup basketball event held Saturday, January 7. The donation followed several crowd interactive halftime competitions and gift card giveaways, which were also led by Imos Pizza at Rhodes team members.
The donations were accepted by Perryvilles and St. Vincents Athletic Directors, Jeff Steffens and Bruce Valleroy, respectively. Imos Pizza at Rhodes Vice President of Operations, Brent Anderson, presented the donations along with local Imos Pizza General Manager Jason Porter and Rhodes District Manager Traci Lowry.
We made these donations in goodwill to the Perryville community for the wonderful welcome they have given to each of our businesses, both Imos Pizza and Rhodes. We look forward to serving the Perryville community in the years to come, said Anderson.
As continued support for Perryville and its schools, Imos Pizza will make school sponsored nights available allowing 10% of sales to go back to the sponsoring school. Interested schools should contact Imos Pizza General Manager Jason Porter at (573) 768-3126 for details and schedule availabilities.
Rhodes was established in 1956 and currently employs more than 500 individuals throughout its 29 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations, many of which include drive-thru service, fresh food items and 24-hour service. Rhodes most recent product addition is Imos Pizza, which is now available at its Perryville I-55 location and its Scott City Travel Center located off I-55 at Exit 91. The St. Louis-style pizza brand will soon be available at Rhodes East Main St. location in Jackson, which is a Mercato Di Rodi but will be rebranded as an Imos Pizza at Rhodes in early 2017.