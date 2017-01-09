Imo's Pizza at Rhodes Donates $1,000 to Each High School in Perryville

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (JANUARY 9, 2017)  Imos Pizza at Rhodes in Perryville presented $1,000 donations to each Perryville High School and St. Vincent High School during the Mayors Cup basketball event held Saturday, January 7. The donation followed several crowd interactive halftime competitions and gift card giveaways, which were also led by Imos Pizza at Rhodes team members.

The donations were accepted by Perryvilles and St. Vincents Athletic Directors, Jeff Steffens and Bruce Valleroy, respectively. Imos Pizza at Rhodes Vice President of Operations, Brent Anderson, presented the donations along with local Imos Pizza General Manager Jason Porter and Rhodes District Manager Traci Lowry.

We made these donations in goodwill to the Perryville community for the wonderful welcome they have given to each of our businesses, both Imos Pizza and Rhodes. We look forward to serving the Perryville community in the years to come, said Anderson.

As continued support for Perryville and its schools, Imos Pizza will make school sponsored nights available allowing 10% of sales to go back to the sponsoring school. Interested schools should contact Imos Pizza General Manager Jason Porter at (573) 768-3126 for details and schedule availabilities.

Rhodes was established in 1956 and currently employs more than 500 individuals throughout its 29 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations, many of which include drive-thru service, fresh food items and 24-hour service. Rhodes most recent product addition is Imos Pizza, which is now available at its Perryville I-55 location and its Scott City Travel Center located off I-55 at Exit 91. The St. Louis-style pizza brand will soon be available at Rhodes East Main St. location in Jackson, which is a Mercato Di Rodi but will be rebranded as an Imos Pizza at Rhodes in early 2017.