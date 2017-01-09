*Menu
Imo's Pizza at Rhodes Donates $1,000 to Each High School in Perryville

Monday, January 9, 2017
User-submitted story by Lindsey Wagoner
Imo's Pizza at Rhodes presented a $1,000 donation to Perryville High School during the Mayor's Cup basketball event on Saturday, January 7. From left to right; Imo's Pizza General Manager Jason Porter, Rhodes District Manager Traci Lowry, Perryville High School Athletic Director Jeff Steffens and Rhodes Vice President of Operations Brent Anderson.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (JANUARY 9, 2017)  Imos Pizza at Rhodes in Perryville presented $1,000 donations to each Perryville High School and St. Vincent High School during the Mayors Cup basketball event held Saturday, January 7. The donation followed several crowd interactive halftime competitions and gift card giveaways, which were also led by Imos Pizza at Rhodes team members.

The donations were accepted by Perryvilles and St. Vincents Athletic Directors, Jeff Steffens and Bruce Valleroy, respectively. Imos Pizza at Rhodes Vice President of Operations, Brent Anderson, presented the donations along with local Imos Pizza General Manager Jason Porter and Rhodes District Manager Traci Lowry.

We made these donations in goodwill to the Perryville community for the wonderful welcome they have given to each of our businesses, both Imos Pizza and Rhodes. We look forward to serving the Perryville community in the years to come, said Anderson.

Imo's Pizza at Rhodes presented a $1,000 donation to St. Vincent High School during the Mayor's Cup basketball event on Saturday, January 7. From left to right; Imo's Pizza General Manager Jason Porter, Rhodes District Manager Traci Lowry, St. Vincent High School Athletic Director Bruce Valleroy and Rhodes Vice President of Operations Brent Anderson.

As continued support for Perryville and its schools, Imos Pizza will make school sponsored nights available allowing 10% of sales to go back to the sponsoring school. Interested schools should contact Imos Pizza General Manager Jason Porter at (573) 768-3126 for details and schedule availabilities.

Rhodes was established in 1956 and currently employs more than 500 individuals throughout its 29 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations, many of which include drive-thru service, fresh food items and 24-hour service. Rhodes most recent product addition is Imos Pizza, which is now available at its Perryville I-55 location and its Scott City Travel Center located off I-55 at Exit 91. The St. Louis-style pizza brand will soon be available at Rhodes East Main St. location in Jackson, which is a Mercato Di Rodi but will be rebranded as an Imos Pizza at Rhodes in early 2017.

