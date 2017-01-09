Delicious Reading: With a flourish

Imagination and ingenuity go hand in hand when you are planning a party menu. And the canapes you serve to whet guests appetites should be given free reign on both counts. Here is a delightful development in the dunk and dip department. ... It is an original hors doeuvres that combines a package of onion soup mix and a pint of sour cream, both available at the corner grocery store. And it takes but a minute to mix  happy news for the harried hostess! She can either mix it up at the last minute or make it a bit before the party and then tuck it away in the refrigerator. This mixture should be kept chilled until you use it. To make a sizeable bowl of this delicacy called California Dip, stir a package of onion soup mix, just as it comes from the package, into a pint of commercial sour cream and blend thoroughly. Place the bowl in the center of a big round wooden platter and surround it with a piquant variety of cheese crackers, corn chips, melba toast and potato chips. Give it a gay garnish of snipped parsley for looks and serve with a flourish. This basic recipe can also be varied by blending a 3-ounce package of cream cheese thoroughly with the onion soup mix and half a pint of sour cream. The subtle blend of flavors and creamy consistency make this dip a delightful beginning to the rest of the menu. Try it once and see how it adds to your laurels as a hostess.

 Onion Soup Aids Party-Hostess, Pittsburgh Courier, April 23, 1955 (p. A10)

I dont know if my mom and her mother served this with a gay garnish or a flourish when they first tried it in the early 60s, but I know that this  or Deans French Onion Dip  was served at every party of my childhood, so it must have added to their laurels as hostesses.

The early winter months bring several opportunities for festive snacking, from New Years Eve to the Super Bowl. In honor of these occasions, I wanted to find a way to elevate this classic, though I worried I could ruin it with such an attempt. Ill never forget the Thanksgiving my mixture of fresh green beans with sauteed mushrooms and onions was overlooked in favor of the traditional casserole made with canned green beans, condensed mushroom soup and french fried onions.

I looked at several different recipes, which all seemed to be derived from one created by Ina Garten, Food Networks Barefoot Contessa. I gave one of the lightened up versions a try and took it to a holiday party, where at first the light brown mixture was largely ignored. I then began asking partygoers if they had tried it, stressing that it was onion dip made with caramelized onions. I got a few to sample it and soon folks were asking me for the recipe. So, here it is, dear readers  with a flourish.

Caramelized Onion Dip

Inspired by the Barefoot Contessa and lightened by Rachel at simplegirlathome.blogspot.com.

Ingredients:

2 large or 4 small onions (about 3-4 cups), preferably Vidalia

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 ounces light cream cheese

1/2 cup light sour cream

1/2 cup light mayo

Instructions:

Cut the onions in half and then slice them into 1/8-inch thick half rounds. Heat the butter and oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add the onions, cayenne, salt and pepper and saute for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 more minutes until the onions are browned and caramelized. Allow the onions to cool. Place the cream cheese, sour cream and mayo in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat until smooth. Add the onions and mix well. Taste for seasonings. Serve at room temperature.