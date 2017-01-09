*Menu
A look back

By Fred Lynch ~ TBY
Monday, January 9, 2017
Martin Milner, star of the television series "Route 66," stopped in Cape Girardeau briefly Tuesday, Nov. 13, 1962, to eat lunch at the Colonial Restaurant. He and eight members of his traveling party all were driving sleek sports cars similar to the one Mr. Milner was sitting on and drove off moments after the picture was taken. The other star of the series, George Maharis, who plays "Buz," also stopped there later in the day with the majority of crew members and actors traveling by bus. They were on their way to Memphis, Tennessee, to film another program after shooting in St. Louis. "Route 66" was sponsored by Chevrolet and featured new Corvettes each year. In the show, Martin Milner played Yale graduate Tod Stiles. After his wealthy father dies, Stiles ends up with one possession, a powder blue Chevrolet Corvette. He meets up with Buz Murdoch and the two hit the road in search of adventure.
G.D. FRONABARGER ~ Southeast Missourian archive