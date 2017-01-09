Three cheers for the funnies
Beginning the new year on a light touch, Im off and running with nostalgic memories of comic strips we used to call them the funnies in the 1930s. From our front porch on Good Hope Street, we would watch for the Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourians afternoon delivery. Id try my best to outrun my brother and sister to get first dibs on the comics.
Yes, I grew up following the daily antics of Tillie the Toiler, Alley Oop, Little Orphan Annie, Boots and Her Buddies, Andy Capp, Blondie, Dick Tracy, Lil Abner and Brenda Starr. This is merely a random list; dozens more entertained readers through mulptiple decades.
In addition to these popular strips, single-panel cartoons also gained popularity. Past favorites include Williams Out Our Way and Freyses Our Boarding House. Present-day single-panel toons sure to bring a chuckle (or not) are Bil Keanes Family Circus, Wilsons Ziggy and Andersons Marmaduke.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
The comic section always has been a popular draw with fans. The switch from black and white to color was dazzling. I recall the page reduction to tabloid size during the paper shortage of World War II. A few decades later, 1967 to be exact (Im looking at the Missourian issued on Aug. 17 of that year), I notice the page size is 17x23 inches. Todays comic page measures 11x21.
On this 67 comics page I see Alley Oop, Dick Tracy, Andy Capp and Orphan Annie are still around for laughs. Other features are a crossword puzzle, television schedule and a dress pattern. Im pleased to report todays Missourian still offers a crossword puzzle along with a sudoku grid and good ole Beetle Bailey, Lola, Peanuts, Garfield and Dennis the Menace.
Once upon a time (probably during my grade-school years), I treasured the Sunday papers that offered paper dolls with complete wardrobes for Boots, Brenda Starr and Jane Arden. My sister Kitty and I spent many hours cutting them out and playing like they were real. You know, it was plack, plack, plack (interpretation: play like this and play like that).
If I had to pick a favorite comic strip, Id settle for Blondie by Young. Shes been around even longer than I have. Most comic characters do not age, but some do. The Bumstead children, Alexander and Cookie, grew up, survived their teens and moved on with their lives. Blondie and Dagwood are still in their house coping with lifes daily challenges (Dagwood colliding with the mailman, running late and keeping his carpool waiting and building monstrous sandwiches in the middle of the night).
Dagwood still has those twin cowlicks and bow tie, he continues to nap on the job and wonders why he never gets a raise from tightwad Mr. Dithers. Then theres Blondie with the same curly hair style, miraculously keeping her girlish figure with curves in all the right places. The family pet, Daisy, keeps pace with this hectic family, and her reactions and expressions mirror the humorous homespun predicaments of the Bumstead household.
Not everyone appreciates the comic section of the newspaper. Some people never even look at the funnies. This column is definitely not for them. For those of us who daily check out our favorite comic characters, I offer a resounding three cheers for the funnies!
More to explore
-
Cape County's CART fund benefits from boost in car, fuel salesSales of cars, trucks, gasoline and diesel fuel in Cape Girardeau County apparently increased significantly in July, based on tax revenue generated by those sales the county received this week. Appearing Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County...
-
Two area bankers say no hurry on PPP forgivenessThose who received pandemic-generated Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) money through the Small Business Administration may wonder whether those low-interest loans will be forgiven. The advice from First Missouri State Banks Jay Knudtson and...
-
Notre Dame senior scores perfect 36 on the ACT8Claire Southard, daughter of Steve and Julie Southard and a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, the school announced Thursday. Southard also achieved a perfect score of 36 in each...
-
Public input sought for state parks at Sept. 3 meetingAn informational meeting for both Trail of Tears State Park and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 on the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn, 100 Court St. in Jackson. Representatives from the park and site will be...
-
Schnucks says employee tested positive for coronavirus3Schnucks reported Thursday afternoon an employee at its Cape Girardeau store has tested positive for COVID-19. A release from the store said the employee was last at the store Aug. 8 and is now quarantining. The release included a list of measures...
-
-
Big River receives $2.9 million broadband grant10More than 1,700 homes in Cape Girardeau County as well as farms, businesses and the public school systems in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will benefit from a $2.9 million grant for broadband internet expansion announced Wednesday by the federal...
-
City of Cape considering term limits for boards, commissions6Cape Girardeau City Council will consider making it easier for citizens to serve on city boards and commissions when it convenes again in September. Many city panels limit the length of service to three consecutive full terms. If we limit service...
-
Cycling for a cause, poems, a new dinosaur exhibitType 1 diabetes is a potentially devastating condition for people whose pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin to metabolize sugar. T1 means continual blood sugar testing, and if left untreated or mismanaged, side effects can include loss of kidney...
-
Cape TIF Commission OKs building renovation plan on Broadway3A plan to renovate a vacant 97-year-old building in downtown Cape Girardeau will be considered by the City Council next month after receiving unanimous approval Wednesday from the citys TIF Commission. If approved by the council, the $1.3 million...
-
Five dozen new coronavirus cases reported in region1More than 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday. Cape Girardeau County reported the largest increase, 25 new cases (816 total, 675 recoveries, six deaths) of the disease associated with coronavirus. Scott County officials...
-
-
Ground-A-Bout new location announcedJackson coffee shop the Ground-A-Bout will open a new location soon, owner Bob Schooley announced in a video posted to Facebook Wednesday morning. Schooley and his wife, Serena, opened the Ground-A-Bout at 107 E. Adams St. in uptown Jackson in...
-
-
Cape man sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for drug use, firearmsLaMichael L. Williams, 31, of Cape Girardeau was sentenced to serve 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a drug user in possession of firearms, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in the Eastern District of Missouri. The...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/20/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 17 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Roadwork in Cape Girardeau CountyRoute F and Route BB in Cape Girardeau County will be closed next week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. Work on Route F will extend from Route OO to County Road 324 near Tilsit. Weather permitting,...
-
Cape West Cinema prepares to reopenMove over Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and the rest of the online movie channels. Cape West Cinema on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau is back in business. Five months after temporarily closing in March due to COVID-19, Marcus Theatres announced...
-
Ceramics studio to open in former downtown Cape synagogue6Rob Lorenz is nearly ready to open Riverside Pottery, a studio offering classes in methods of ceramic arts, after more than a year of work on the historic building that will house it. The BNai Israel Synagogue at 126 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau...
-
North Farmington Road improvements continueRoad improvements are continuing on North Farmington Road in Jackson, according to a Jackson Public Works Department news release. The contractor -- ASA Asphalt of Cape Girardeau -- has completed the first phase of the project, from Donna Lane to...
-
Bivocational Strands lead relocating Bridge Church in CapeRocky Strand of Gordonville and his wife, Laura, are part of a growing trend among U.S. church leaders. The Strands are so-called bivocational pastors, meaning they lead a Cape Girardeau church, but they also hold secular jobs. Rocky is a...
-
Most counties in region report gaining ground on coronavirus2For the most part, health officials in the region reported gaining ground on COVID-19 in the past few days. Officials with county health agencies reported a number of new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus, but several reported more...
-
Photo Gallery 8/19/20Move-ins begin at Southeast for new students and new incoming studentsNew students and new transfer students begin moving onto campus as move-in week continues Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. The university developed a drive-through check-in process in the Show Me...
-
-
-
-
Saint Francis announces health insurance plans10Employers throughout Southeast Missouri will have another alternative to consider this fall when they review employee health insurance options for 2021 Saint Francis Health Plans. Officials from Saint Francis Healthcare System met with media...
-
Driver charged with DWI, drug possession after multiple-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau1Felony charges have been filed against an East Prairie, Missouri, woman who allegedly concealed narcotics inside a body cavity and caused a seven-car collision Thursday morning at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street in Cape...
-
Kamala Harris hypocrisy: 'Because she's a Black woman'62Joe Biden announced his running mate a week ago. Sen. Kamala Harris was on his shortlist, as her name has been bandied about, so I'm not sure how much of a surprise it was to most, but it certainly was "lit," as they say, with the reaction to the...
-
Most read 8/17/20Night spot to reopen with 'new vibe'A downtown bar that was a popular hangout for university students and other "20-somethings" before it closed more than two years ago is poised to open this week with a new name, new owner and a new vibe. During a pandemic. I spent part of Friday...
-
Most read 8/15/20Counties report more than 50 new coronavirus cases13Health officials in the region reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center added 19 cases to the county's total, pushing it to 744. Six hundred twenty-two residents have recovered from the disease...
-
-
Most read 8/14/20Ragsdale resigns; Jokerst named interim head principal at Jefferson Elementary9As all local public schools make adjustments for the Aug. 24 reopening of classrooms, the faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary will be grappling with one extra change in the upcoming school year the absence of now-former principal Leigh...