Happy to do it: Area senior citizens volunteer at local senior centers, deliver meals to elderly

Andrew J. Whitaker Order this photo

The holidays are a great time of year to give back to the community, and that's just what senior volunteers at two area senior centers are about.

Brenda Pender has been volunteering at the Jackson Senior Center for about a year, she says.

"When I retired, I wanted something to do, and I thought this sounded good," she says. "And it really has been. Just getting to know people and helping out, giving back to the community, it's really nice this time of year especially."

Adela Moore echoes this sentiment.

"I started volunteering here when we were in the old building over on Oklahoma Street," she says. "It's been 14 or 15 years now, and I enjoy it. I'm mostly behind the scenes, working in back in the kitchen three days a week, but I'm on the desk up front two days a week, too. It's easier when more hands are in, just like anything else. Really means a lot to the people who come here for a hot meal and some friendship."

Andrew J. Whitaker Order this photo

Lois Pierce has been volunteering at the Jackson Senior Center for 12 years. She helps pack meals for the meal delivery program offered to Jackson residents and takes care of the beverages served at lunch. She volunteers at parties and dances held at the center and is on the foundation board.

"I really like working here," she says. "I give a lot of hugs. It might seem a little odd at my age, but this is really a growing experience for me. It's made me more outgoing, and I feel like I'm really contributing. We do get a lot of people in here who are lonely, and it's very rewarding to help make people's day. We try to have a lot of fun."

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Lloyd Summers volunteers at each meal, reading announcements and saying the blessing over the meal.

"I'm happy to do it," he says. "Happy to do something for the community and for the Lord."

At the Cape Girardeau Senior Center, site administrator Susan McClanahan says there is always a need for more volunteers, especially at this time of year.

Andrew J. Whitaker Order this photo

"We see a need for more people around the holidays, and deep in the summer -- when the weather's more extreme," she says. "The volunteers we have are so great, they really work well together and truly care about the people we serve."

Linda Tansil has been volunteering with the home-delivery meal service for a few years now.

"I taught at Southeast Missouri State University for several years, but I retired from that when my schedule got too full," she says. "So now I work delivering meals and helping out with on-site technology, like our menu board."

Tansil says the best part of this job, for her, is seeing the people she delivers meals to.

"They're so sweet," Tansil says. "They worry about us in the bad weather, asking if we're sure we should be out in this, but what are they going to do, not eat? If I could, I'd take some of them home and keep them."

Andrew J. Whitaker Order this photo

Mike Matzen has been volunteering with the meal-delivery service since 2006.

"This is my 10th year," he says. "My aunt received meals, and after she passed I asked if they had a need for volunteers. Turns out they did, so here I am."

He says the best part of volunteering at this time of year is wishing people a merry Christmas.

"We each take something a little extra for people right now, too," he says. "One lady crochets, so she brings little blankets. A lot of us have candy. We help with little things around the house, too, like changing light bulbs, things like that."

Matzen says Flora Clemons, another volunteer, taught him the phrase he keeps in mind with every interaction: "Be nice! Be cheerful! You never know whose day you'll brighten."

Andrew J. Whitaker Order this photo

Those wishing to volunteer may contact the Cape Girardeau Senior Center at (573) 335-1352 or the Jackson Senior Center at (573) 243-4241.