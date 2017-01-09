Area native Bruce Qualls has worked as assistant director of local Christmas tournament for 15 years

Laura Simon Order this photo

Binge-watching is popular these days.

Bruce Qualls was ahead of his time, starting it 30 years ago, and with popcorn, no less.

Qualls is the assistant tournament director of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, a position he has held for about the last 15 years after a more humble start.

"My first trip was my employment as the popcorn popper," Qualls says with his laid-back, dry humor delivery about his first encounter with the tournament in 1986, the final year it was held at Houck Field House.

He previously was familiar with the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament, which he played in before graduating from Malden High School in 1980. He went on to catch for Southeast Missouri State, and was a graduate assistant with the Southeast baseball program when he crossed paths with the tournament.

"Basically I was trying to earn a little bit of money over Christmas as a college graduate student," Qualls says.

He graduated to scoreboard operator his second year for a little extra cash, and held that role for more than a decade. He moved up to assistant director when Tom Allen became the tournament director and has stayed in that capacity ever since, first under Mitch Wood and now under Matt Asher.

"It pays my taxes for the year, plus I get to see all 16 teams," Qualls says.

For one week, Qualls gets away from his business, Real Baseball Instincts.

"For four days, I'm here," Qualls says, stressing the latter part. "I'm out of the shop."

Other than operating the scoreboard in some games for Southeast, it's the only basketball he watches all year.

"As far as high school basketball, this is it," Qualls says. "I enjoy it, but I'm a baseball, softball guy, obviously."

While binge-watching he has taken in some of the best players from the area throughout the years, ranging from Charleston's Lamont Frazier to Scott County Central's Marcus Timmons and Otto Porter.

"Players that go on to play at the next level, what's kind of neat, we get to see them as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior, that progression," Qualls says.

As assistant director, Qualls oversees officials, runs the halftime shootouts, helps the student sections get in place before games, assists in peacekeeping among fans and is a general handyman for anything that arises.

"My wife calls it my social event of the year," Qualls says with a smile. "I get to see people that I haven't seen since last year, people that come back that have played, even some of my former teammates from SEMO will come back or they're coaching now. It's a fun time of the year to revisit and see people."

And after his binge-watching, Qualls, who also is a managing partner for Modern Woodmen of America financial services, is ready to fully turn his attention back to his first love.

"It gets me rejuvenated for baseball and softball," Qualls says.