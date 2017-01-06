*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Youth Tackle Football League Donates to Cancer Care Fund

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Friday, January 6, 2017
User-submitted story by Sally Owen
During the month of October, Cape Youth Tackle Football League players wore pink in recognition of breast cancer awareness and raised money to benefit the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Cancer Care Fund. The group collected nearly $500 toward the cause in 2016 and presented it recently to the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. Over the past two years, the league has collected more than $1000. Shown here, front row, left to right, are Amy Diamond, league secretary, and running backs Devin Rowe, Morgan Diamond and Chase Hurt. In the back row, left to right, are Patti Ranzini, Executive Director of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation; Dane Stausing, league board member and coach; Roy Diamond, league commissioner; DeMardrae Rowe, treasurer; and Rodney Hurt, league president and coach.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: