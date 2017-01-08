4x4 - 1/8/17

Dylan Essner

Cape Girardeau

Jan. 10 is Peculiar People Day. What is one peculiar detail about you?

I'm 6'5".

Jan. 13 is Friday the 13th. What are you most superstitious about?

The girl from "The Ring" coming through my TV at night.

What is the most recent movie you've seen in a theater?

"Rogue One."

The Super Bowl will be played in about a month. Who would you like to see compete?

I'd like to see Aaron Rodgers go up against Tom Brady, so I guess Packers and Patriots.

Casey Mills

Cape Girardeau

Jan. 10 is Peculiar People Day. What is one peculiar detail about you?

I live in a redwood tree.

Jan. 13 is Friday the 13th. What are you most superstitious about?

I'm not really a superstitious person.

What is the most recent movie you've seen in a theater?

"The Other One" about Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead.

The Super Bowl will be played in about a month. Who would you like to see compete?

I'm not a football fan.

Angie Parnell

Norfork, Arkansas

Jan. 10 is Peculiar People Day. What is one peculiar detail about you?

I don't really think I have any peculiar details.

Jan. 13 is Friday the 13th. What are you most superstitious about?

I'm superstitious about everything.

What is the most recent movie you've seen in a theater?

"Moana."

The Super Bowl will be played in about a month. Who would you like to see compete?

Cowboys.

Aaron Smith

Cape Girardeau

Jan. 10 is Peculiar People Day. What is one peculiar detail about you?

I used to be a baseball player when I was young.

Jan. 13 is Friday the 13th. What are you most superstitious about?

Animals.

What is the most recent movie you've seen in a theater?

I don't know the last one I saw off hand.

The Super Bowl will be played in about a month. Who would you like to see compete?

The Broncos.