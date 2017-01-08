- Perryville man accused of causing 'life-threatening' injuries to 2-year-old (1/4/17)2
- Victim of suspected elderly abuse dies (1/3/17)10
- Trampoline business plans to expand into Cape (1/6/17)1
- Two people hurt in Kingshighway accident (1/4/17)
- Poplar Bluff reports death, 5 overdoses; officials fear tainted heroin (1/6/17)
- For Delta couple, area's first New Year's baby brings 'nice surprise' (1/3/17)
- Inoperable Jeep: Cape attorney petitions Mo. Supreme Court over city nuisance summons (1/5/17)10
- Tiger Brew (1/5/17)1
- Namesake statue stolen from Melaina's Magical Playland (1/8/17)7
- One suspect in botched robberies testifies it was accomplice's idea (1/5/17)2
4x4 - 1/8/17
Dylan Essner
Cape Girardeau
Jan. 10 is Peculiar People Day. What is one peculiar detail about you?
I'm 6'5".
Jan. 13 is Friday the 13th. What are you most superstitious about?
The girl from "The Ring" coming through my TV at night.
What is the most recent movie you've seen in a theater?
"Rogue One."
The Super Bowl will be played in about a month. Who would you like to see compete?
I'd like to see Aaron Rodgers go up against Tom Brady, so I guess Packers and Patriots.
Casey Mills
Cape Girardeau
Jan. 10 is Peculiar People Day. What is one peculiar detail about you?
I live in a redwood tree.
Jan. 13 is Friday the 13th. What are you most superstitious about?
I'm not really a superstitious person.
What is the most recent movie you've seen in a theater?
"The Other One" about Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead.
The Super Bowl will be played in about a month. Who would you like to see compete?
I'm not a football fan.
Angie Parnell
Norfork, Arkansas
Jan. 10 is Peculiar People Day. What is one peculiar detail about you?
I don't really think I have any peculiar details.
Jan. 13 is Friday the 13th. What are you most superstitious about?
I'm superstitious about everything.
What is the most recent movie you've seen in a theater?
"Moana."
The Super Bowl will be played in about a month. Who would you like to see compete?
Cowboys.
Aaron Smith
Cape Girardeau
Jan. 10 is Peculiar People Day. What is one peculiar detail about you?
I used to be a baseball player when I was young.
Jan. 13 is Friday the 13th. What are you most superstitious about?
Animals.
What is the most recent movie you've seen in a theater?
I don't know the last one I saw off hand.
The Super Bowl will be played in about a month. Who would you like to see compete?
The Broncos.