Speak Out 1/6/17

Trump's New Year

Donald Trump's New Year's message was: "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!" Whatever our politics, we should all hope and pray that this man stops acting like a gloating seventh-grader who has won a tournament on a technicality. To taunt the 54 percent of Americans who voted against him as his "enemies" is childish. The free world requires a grown-up in charge, and God help us all if our President can't behave like one.

Sports photos

It was pretty disappointing to look through the 50 photos selected by your sports photographers as the best sports photos of 2016 and see only 2 depicting any Cape Central team. Numerous photos of Jackson, Notre Dame and Saxony, and a smattering of photos from other area schools. Just 2 from CHS. Pathetic!