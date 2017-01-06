River Campus celebration

Southeast Missouri State University is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the River Campus with a day long celebration of the historic event on Tuesday, March 7. Among the activities planned will be the honoring of the Vincentians who built St. Vincent College in 1843.

I am a member of the committee that's helping with the festivities, and we would like to invite former employees of the seminary, or family members of former employees of the seminary.

If anyone knows how we may contact any of them to extend an invitation, please contact me at (573) 986-1308, or email me at sjgriffith@charter.net.

Jackie Griffith, Cape Girardeau