Ross graduates with 4.0 GPA

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
User-submitted story by Sandy Ross

Trevor Ross graduated with a 4.0 GPA from Missouri Science & Technology in Rolla, MO, on Dec. 17, 2016. He majored in computer science and will begin working in February as a software developer at Epic in Madison, Wisconsin.

He is the son of Kevin and Sandy Ross of Jackson. He is a 2012 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

