Bluegrass Festival , January 26-28, 2017 - Fruitland, Bavarian Halle

The Annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns to the Bavarian Halle, Drury Inn in Fruitland, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan 26-28, 2017.

Thursday night's Gospel Night show will begin at 7 p.m. Friday's show begins at 2 p.m. and goes till 10 p.m. with a supper break at 5 catered by Country Mart ($7.00). Saturday show will begin at 12:30 and go till 10 p.m. with a supper break at 5 catered by Country Mart ($10.00).

Tickets for Friday or Saturday are $15 per day or a 3 day pass can be purchased for $30. Over 11 bands will appear during the course of the 3-day event including Herbie Johnston and his Fiddlers Frolic on Saturday afternoon. Craft vendors will be on site as well as all the bands selling CDs and other musical merchandise.

Call 314-368-4418 or 314-831-6406 for more information. Rooms are available at the Drury Inn at a special bluegrass rate for those interested in spending the night. Call the hotel direct at 573-243-9200 to make your room reservation.

The Bootheel Bluegrass Festival began in 2005 with The Punches Family hosting at the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. The Punches Family decided to go on the road full time with their music and contacted Bull and Tammy Harman in January of 2011 to see if they would be willing to take it over for them. The Drury Inn and Bavarian Halle wanted to keep the festival event as well.

Visit the Bootheel Bluegrass website for more information: http://www.bootheelbluegrass.com/

Bootheel Bluegrass Festival Schedule 2017

Thursday Night Jan 26th Gospel Night

7:00 PM The Ross Family

7:35 PM The Gipsons

8:10 PM The Lewis's

8:45 PM The Barry Jones Family

Friday Afternoon Jan 27th

2:00 PM Lone Oak

2:45 PM The Ross Family

3:30 PM String Circle

4:15 PM The Lewis's

Dinner Break 5:00 - Catering by Country Mart (separate fee)

Friday Night Jan 27th

7:00 PM String Circle

7:45 PM Lone Oak

8:30 PM The Baker's

9:15 PM Bull Harman & Bull's Eye

Saturday Afternoon Jan 28th

12:00 Guest Band - Little Creek

12:30 Guest Band -

1:00 PM The Gipson's

1:45 PM The Baker's

2:30 PM Possum Trot

3:15 PM That Dalton Gang

4:00 PM Herbie Johnston & Fiddler's Frolic

Dinner Break - 5 :00 PM Catered by Country Mart (seperate fee)

Saturday Night January 28th

6:30 PM Guest Band -

7:00 PM That Dalton Gang

7:45 PM Possum Trot

8:30 PM Bull Harman & Bull's Eye

9:15 PM The Baker's