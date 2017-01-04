Speak Out 1/4/17

Most read stories
- Man accused of stealing tractor, crashing into ditch while drunk (12/30/16)6
- Victim of suspected elderly abuse dies (1/3/17)10
- Perryville man accused of causing 'life-threatening' injuries to 2-year-old (1/4/17)1
- Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says he'll continue to investigate the Mischelle Lawless case (12/29/16)10
- Cape Girardeau woman faces drug, traffic charges; meth ends up in toilet (12/31/16)7
- Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in New Madrid (12/28/16)1
- Fire damages Sonic restaurant (12/31/16)3
- Cape man accused of stealing rings during home remodeling (12/31/16)4
- State building to be named for Bernie native (12/29/16)2
- For Delta couple, area's first New Year's baby brings 'nice surprise' (1/3/17)