Speak Out 1/4/17

Cheerleaders

I have never ever seen cheerleaders sit down in the middle of a game and take their skirts off. At the Southeast Missourian Christmas tournament the Scott County Central cheerleaders did this! It was the 3rd quarter with 5 minutes still to go in the quarter and the 4th quarter to go!!! I sat amazed that a cheer coach would let this happen in front of a packed Show Me Center! I felt bad for the boys on the team too! I believe this should be addressed by their school board and Principal.