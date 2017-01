The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here

Delta Senior Citizens Meeting

The Delta Senior Citizens will meet Wednesday, January 11, at 11 a.m., at the Delta Community Center. The program for the meeting will be presented by Linda Sanders, with the AARP Speakers Bureau, titled “Staying Sharp.” Musical entertainment will be provided by Don Hester. Lunch will be served at 12:00 noon. For more information, call 794-2259.