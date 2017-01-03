*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Delta Senior Citizens

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Delta Senior Citizens Meeting

The Delta Senior Citizens will meet Wednesday, January 11, at 11 a.m., at the Delta Community Center. The program for the meeting will be presented by Linda Sanders, with the AARP Speakers Bureau, titled Staying Sharp. Musical entertainment will be provided by Don Hester. Lunch will be served at 12:00 noon. For more information, call 794-2259.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: