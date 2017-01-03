- Man accused of stealing tractor, crashing into ditch while drunk (12/30/16)6
- Victim of suspected elderly abuse dies (1/3/17)10
- Perryville man accused of causing 'life-threatening' injuries to 2-year-old (1/4/17)1
- Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says he'll continue to investigate the Mischelle Lawless case (12/29/16)10
- Cape Girardeau woman faces drug, traffic charges; meth ends up in toilet (12/31/16)7
- Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in New Madrid (12/28/16)1
- Fire damages Sonic restaurant (12/31/16)3
- Cape man accused of stealing rings during home remodeling (12/31/16)4
- State building to be named for Bernie native (12/29/16)2
- For Delta couple, area's first New Year's baby brings 'nice surprise' (1/3/17)
Obama's departure
In a few short weeks Barack Hussein Obama will vacate Office of the President of the United States.
No one could be more ecstatic than I. After 8 long years the national nightmare will be over.
The man who has done more damage to the national economy, defense, healthcare and welfare will be history. He and his ilk, who to this day still cannot understand the mechanism of the Electoral College, will be gone. His exit can only remind me of Oliver Cromwell dismissing the English Parliament in 1653 and later, Conservative MP Leopold Amrey addressing Neville Chamberlain (another appeaser) in 1940, with these words: "You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!"
James C. Roche', Jackson