Obama's departure

In a few short weeks Barack Hussein Obama will vacate Office of the President of the United States.

No one could be more ecstatic than I. After 8 long years the national nightmare will be over.

The man who has done more damage to the national economy, defense, healthcare and welfare will be history. He and his ilk, who to this day still cannot understand the mechanism of the Electoral College, will be gone. His exit can only remind me of Oliver Cromwell dismissing the English Parliament in 1653 and later, Conservative MP Leopold Amrey addressing Neville Chamberlain (another appeaser) in 1940, with these words: "You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!"

James C. Roche', Jackson