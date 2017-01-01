4x4 - 1/1/17

Aisha Foy

Virginia Beach, Virginia

How long did you stick to your New Year's resolutions last year?

I stuck with it until May. Until graduation, actually.

What was your favorite moment from 2016?

My favorite moment of 2016 was winning the Senior Leadership Award from my school.

What was the first thing you ate today?

A protein shake.

If you could be any character from a famous novel, who would you be?

Harry Potter, because he's smart.

Tyler Keys

Cape Girardeau

How long did you stick to your New Year's resolutions last year?

Not much at all.

What was your favorite moment from 2016?

Traveling all across the United States.

What was the first thing you ate today?

Biscuits and gravy.

If you could be any character from a famous novel, who would you be?

Harry Potter.

Mike Rhodes

Whitewater

How long did you stick to your New Year's resolutions last year?

Not very long.

What was your favorite moment from 2016?

When they said my wife was cancer free.

What was the first thing you ate today?

I had ham and eggs.

If you could be any character from a famous novel, who would you be?

It'd probably be someone from a book by Mark Twain.

Evan Landewee

Leopold, Missouri

How long did you stick to your New Year's resolutions last year?

I don't think I had one last year. It was the first year I didn't have one.

What was your favorite moment from 2016?

Even though I'm a Cardinals fan, I think my favorite moment was when the Cubs won the World Series, because it was pretty cool.

What was the first thing you ate today?

I had an omelette.

If you could be any character from a famous novel, who would you be?

I like Huck Finn.