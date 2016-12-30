New Year offers a time to reflect

A new year is almost here.

In just a couple days we'll say goodbye to 2016 and flip the calendar over to 2017.

As the final days of this year come and go, we encourage you to take some time and think.

Reflect on all that's transpired for you in the last 365 days -- whether it be good things you've been blessed with or difficulties that you've faced. There's plenty you can learn from both types of situations, and now is a good time to give them all a closer look.

A new year offers a fresh start. Evaluate what direction you want your life to go in and set some goals that will help you set out on that path. Goals don't have to be monumental; know what's achievable for you and strive to reach those marks. And remember that just because you're not able to reach your goals as fast as you'd like, or you have some setbacks along the way, doesn't mean that they're unattainable. Keep plugging along to be the best you you can be!

Remember, also, to embrace where you've come from, all the good in your life and the people who have been with you on your journey so far.

We hope you enjoy your New Year's Eve and celebrate the past year and the year to come. Please be safe while out celebrating, and if you choose to drink designate a sober driver.

Happy New Year!