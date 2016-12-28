Mary Loos Turns 80

Mary Loos celebrated a milestone 80th Birthday on December 26. Wife to William of 60 years, and mother to three sons, Gary, Mark and Tim and six grandchildren, Mary is a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau. Many will remember her smiling face, easy laugh, attentive ear and all-around good-humored nature while working at at local institutions such as Sand's Pancake House and Stev-Mark. She's never known a stranger, only a friend she hasn't met. If you see her, wish her well!