Ford and Sons donate to Shop with a Hero

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Rick Wieser and Dana Townsend (left), Funeral Directors at Ford and Sons Funeral Home, donate $2000 to Sgt. Keith Green of the Cape Girardeau Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 for their annual Shop with a Hero program. The donation included a matching grant of $1000 by the Funeral Directors Insurance Foundation.

