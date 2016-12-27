*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian
Letter to the Editor

Thank you from Safe House

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Dear Friends at Southeast Missourian,

Thank you so much for your coverage of Vintage Now 7! With your help, we had an amazing event and are closer to our goal of building a new shelter in Cape Girardeau.

Jessica Hill, Executive Director of Safe House for Women, Cape Girardeau