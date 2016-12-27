Thank you from Safe House

Most read stories
- Viral story puts spotlight on downtown Cape restaurant (12/23/16)5
- Bollinger Co. deputies arrest alleged meth dealer, son and son's girlfriend (12/18/16)
- Obama trims Cape man's sentence by three years; Twiggs one of 152 given clemency (12/22/16)7
- Kiehne hired as Woodland superintendent (12/24/16)2
- State's Supreme Court accepts David Robinson case (12/21/16)
- Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in New Madrid (12/28/16)
- 16-year-old certified as adult, charged with murder (12/22/16)1
- Cape Girardeau shooting victim identified, remains in critical condition (12/28/16)
- 10 arrested during Scott City meth bust (12/24/16)4
- A holiday homecoming (12/25/16)