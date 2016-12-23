Cape Girardeau Youth Compete in National 4-H Poultry Judging and BBQ Contest

The 2016 National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference was held November 16-17 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. This annual conference allows 4-Hers from all over the country to compete in educational events that help them learn to make and defend decisions, speak publicly, and gain poultry-related skills. This annual conference has five competitive events; Poultry Judging, Chicken BBQ, Turkey BBQ, Egg Preparation, and an Avian Bowl.

Steven Peters, Dalton Seabaugh, and Brent Seyer, members of Cape Girardeau County 4-H, competed. These youths were coached by Jill Peters, John Peters, Jodi Seabaugh, Mark Seabaugh, and Sherry Seyer.

In the Poultry Judging contest, participants are required to judge ready to cook chicken and turkey carcasses, live production hens, and market eggs. They learn to make decisions in an orderly manner, use reasoning skills and accurately communicate decisions. Brent Seyer from the Arnsberg 4-H club competed in this contest and placed 7th overall in market eggs. He competed in the State 4-H Poultry contest in June to win a spot on the judging team.

The chicken and turkey BBQ contests require participants to barbecue three chicken halves or two turkey fillets and give an oral presentation on the corresponding poultry industry. Participants develop skills in barbecuing, preparation of a product, and presentation that demonstrates knowledge of the subject industry, food safety, and product attributes. Participants are provided a charcoal grill and the meat, but must furnish all cooking utensils, supplies, seasonings, and charcoal. Steven Peters from the Tilsit 4-H club participated in the chicken BBQ contest and placed 3rd overall. Dalton Seabaugh from the Tilsit 4-H club participated in the turkey BBQ contest. Steven and Dalton competed at the Missouri State Fair in August and won the right to represent Missouri at the National contest.