Aufdenberg Family receives 4-H Century Award

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here

The Rick and Renee Aufdenberg family of Jackson was recognized for their 100 years of involvement in Missouri 4-H. The Aufdenberg family accepted the Missouri 4-H Century Family Award at the Cape Girardeau county recognition banquet on November 5, 2016.

“4-H has been a constant in the lives of many Missouri families and communities, and we are pleased to celebrate those families who have had a century of involvement,” said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation interim executive director.

The Missouri 4-H Century Family Award recognizes 4-H families with a long, sustained involvement in the 4-H program. Missouri 4-H families with a combined 100 years or more of membership and/or volunteer service in 4-H are eligible for the recognition.

Rick and Renee met on the Citizenship Washington Focus trip in1977. Rick was a member of the Tilsit 4-H club in Cape Girardeau county while Renee was a member of the Kelso Willing Workers 4-H club in Scott County. Their three boys Brent, Cory, and Todd were all members of Tilsit 4-H in Cape Girardeau county. Currently, their grandsons, Cole and Cameron are members of the Progressive 4-H club. Rick and Renee have both been volunteers for 20 years with the 4-H program.

“The Missouri 4-H Century Family Award encourages families to share their 4-H experiences. It gives them an opportunity to share stories about what they learned in 4-H,” said Lesley Meier, 4-H youth specialist in Cape Girardeau county.

Information about the Missouri 4-H Century Family award is available on the Missouri 4-H Foundation website, http://4h.missouri.edu/foundation/ or at your local county Extension office.

About the Missouri 4-H Foundation

For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been managing funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, providing higher education scholarships and recognizing 4-H volunteers. MU Extension 4-H is a community of more than 260,000 youths from across Missouri learning leadership, citizenship and life skills.