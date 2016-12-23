- Japanese restaurant to fill old Bagger Dave's location at Town Plaza (12/19/16)6
Aufdenberg Family receives 4-H Century Award
The Rick and Renee Aufdenberg family of Jackson was recognized for their 100 years of involvement in Missouri 4-H. The Aufdenberg family accepted the Missouri 4-H Century Family Award at the Cape Girardeau county recognition banquet on November 5, 2016.
4-H has been a constant in the lives of many Missouri families and communities, and we are pleased to celebrate those families who have had a century of involvement, said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation interim executive director.
The Missouri 4-H Century Family Award recognizes 4-H families with a long, sustained involvement in the 4-H program. Missouri 4-H families with a combined 100 years or more of membership and/or volunteer service in 4-H are eligible for the recognition.
Rick and Renee met on the Citizenship Washington Focus trip in1977. Rick was a member of the Tilsit 4-H club in Cape Girardeau county while Renee was a member of the Kelso Willing Workers 4-H club in Scott County. Their three boys Brent, Cory, and Todd were all members of Tilsit 4-H in Cape Girardeau county. Currently, their grandsons, Cole and Cameron are members of the Progressive 4-H club. Rick and Renee have both been volunteers for 20 years with the 4-H program.
The Missouri 4-H Century Family Award encourages families to share their 4-H experiences. It gives them an opportunity to share stories about what they learned in 4-H, said Lesley Meier, 4-H youth specialist in Cape Girardeau county.
Information about the Missouri 4-H Century Family award is available on the Missouri 4-H Foundation website, http://4h.missouri.edu/foundation/ or at your local county Extension office.
About the Missouri 4-H Foundation
For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been managing funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, providing higher education scholarships and recognizing 4-H volunteers. MU Extension 4-H is a community of more than 260,000 youths from across Missouri learning leadership, citizenship and life skills.