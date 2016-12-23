Speak Out 12/23/16

No chickens

Chickens should not be allowed in Cape city limits. They are nasty animals that cause disease in humans if not handled properly. Some people will handle them properly and some will not, which will cause a nuisance for neighbors and potentially pit neighbors against each other.

Sports photos

I enjoy the photos of the school sports teams. The looks caught on their faces are sometimes funny. Keep on, keeping on. From an online reader.

Censor photo

It is not okay to print a picture of a dead guy in the paper. My stomach hurt when I was reading Tuesday's paper and turned to the National & World section. While I don't think it's OK for someone to celebrate after killing someone, it is definitely not OK to include the guy who just lost his life sprawled out on the floor. I know media seems to think this is okay. I ask that the Southeast Missourian uses better judgment to crop and sensor. If a reader wants to see more, they can go online.