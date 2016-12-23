- Officers pull gas-soaked man from burning car; prevent him from driving into fireworks store (12/16/16)11
- Nurses notified law enforcement in felony abuse case; toddler tested positive for meth, police say (12/15/16)11
- Japanese restaurant to fill old Bagger Dave's location at Town Plaza (12/19/16)6
- Bollinger Co. deputies arrest alleged meth dealer, son and son's girlfriend (12/18/16)
- Assistant principal at Perryville High gets a promotion (12/21/16)
- Live Nativity ends after Jackson camel handler charged with cruelty (12/15/16)4
- Peter Statler known for his compassion as a judge (12/15/16)4
- Former Cape firefighter sues city, charging 'disability discrimination' in his firing (12/16/16)13
- MoDOT crews inadvertently damage part of road near Jackson roundabout (12/21/16)5
- State's Supreme Court accepts David Robinson case (12/21/16)
Speak Out 12/23/16
No chickens
Chickens should not be allowed in Cape city limits. They are nasty animals that cause disease in humans if not handled properly. Some people will handle them properly and some will not, which will cause a nuisance for neighbors and potentially pit neighbors against each other.
Sports photos
I enjoy the photos of the school sports teams. The looks caught on their faces are sometimes funny. Keep on, keeping on. From an online reader.
Censor photo
It is not okay to print a picture of a dead guy in the paper. My stomach hurt when I was reading Tuesday's paper and turned to the National & World section. While I don't think it's OK for someone to celebrate after killing someone, it is definitely not OK to include the guy who just lost his life sprawled out on the floor. I know media seems to think this is okay. I ask that the Southeast Missourian uses better judgment to crop and sensor. If a reader wants to see more, they can go online.