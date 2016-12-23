Salvation Army running behind in kettle campaign

While you're out and about doing your last-minute Christmas shopping, we encourage you to stop at the red kettles manned by Salvation Army bell ringers and make a donation.

There are 17 posts throughout Cape Girardeau County, with funds going to the many programs that the organization offers.

On Wednesday, the campaign had reached $186,000, well behind its $300,000 goal.

"It usually picks up at the end, but usually we're 70 to 80 percent of the way there," Capt. Ronnie Amick said. "This year we're way behind."

If the goal isn't met, cuts to the budget will likely be made. Some of the social services the Salvation Army provides are the food pantry and utility assistance programs.

"The Salvation Army is here for the community," Amick said. "We're just hoping the community will see the programs are vital and important, and will invest back into the community itself."