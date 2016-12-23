Annual Christmas tournament begins Monday

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Many are spending time with family and friends, celebrating Christmas over the next few days.

But if you're looking for something to do after Christmas, you're in luck.

The Southeast Missourian Christmas tournament, featuring 16 area boys basketball teams, begins Monday morning at the Show Me Center and concludes with the championship game on Thursday night after what is sure to be an exciting four days full of games.

You can view the tournament bracket here: semoball.com/bracket/2016xmas.

If you can't make it out to some of the tournament there's no need to worry. There will be complete coverage of the tournament on semoball.com, including stories and photo galleries. The Southeast Missourian sports team will also provide updates via Twitter and live video on the semoball.com Facebook page.

A podcast preview of the tournament will be available at semoball.com/podcast as well.

We wish all the players and coaches good luck during the tournament and welcome the community to come check out the action.