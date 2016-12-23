- Officers pull gas-soaked man from burning car; prevent him from driving into fireworks store (12/16/16)11
- Nurses notified law enforcement in felony abuse case; toddler tested positive for meth, police say (12/15/16)11
- Japanese restaurant to fill old Bagger Dave's location at Town Plaza (12/19/16)6
- Bollinger Co. deputies arrest alleged meth dealer, son and son's girlfriend (12/18/16)
- Assistant principal at Perryville High gets a promotion (12/21/16)
- Live Nativity ends after Jackson camel handler charged with cruelty (12/15/16)4
- Peter Statler known for his compassion as a judge (12/15/16)4
- Former Cape firefighter sues city, charging 'disability discrimination' in his firing (12/16/16)13
- MoDOT crews inadvertently damage part of road near Jackson roundabout (12/21/16)5
- State's Supreme Court accepts David Robinson case (12/21/16)
Annual Christmas tournament begins Monday
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Many are spending time with family and friends, celebrating Christmas over the next few days.
But if you're looking for something to do after Christmas, you're in luck.
The Southeast Missourian Christmas tournament, featuring 16 area boys basketball teams, begins Monday morning at the Show Me Center and concludes with the championship game on Thursday night after what is sure to be an exciting four days full of games.
You can view the tournament bracket here: semoball.com/bracket/2016xmas.
If you can't make it out to some of the tournament there's no need to worry. There will be complete coverage of the tournament on semoball.com, including stories and photo galleries. The Southeast Missourian sports team will also provide updates via Twitter and live video on the semoball.com Facebook page.
A podcast preview of the tournament will be available at semoball.com/podcast as well.
We wish all the players and coaches good luck during the tournament and welcome the community to come check out the action.