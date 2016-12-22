4-Her's plant a Liberty Tree

The Missouri 4-H Foundation, in partnership with Crader Distributing and local STIHL dealers, launched a service-learning initiative that enabled 4-H clubs to play an active role in preserving American history by planting Liberty Trees in communities throughout Missouri.

A Liberty Tree was planted on the west side of the Jackson Civic Center. David Sander, Sander Nursery, Jackson, Stan Crader, Crader Distributing, Marble Hill, Jason Lipe, Jackson Civic Center Manager along with Cape Girardeau county 4-H members were on hand, Monday, November 14 to plant the tree.

The original Liberty Tree was a famous elm tree that stood near Boston Common during the Revolutionary era. In 1765, the Sons of Liberty, a group of American colonists, staged the first act of defiance against British rule under the tree. This spawned the resistance that eventually led to the American Revolutionary War. During the war, several other towns designated their own Liberty Trees as support for the resistance spread throughout the colonies. These Liberty Trees become symbols of American independence.

The last original Liberty Tree, a Tulip Poplar, stood on the grounds of St. John's College in Annapolis, Md. until 1999 when it died during Hurricane Floyd. Prior to its death, 14 seedlings were successfully germinated from the tree through a project spearheaded by the nonprofit conservation organization American Forests. The seedlings were planted throughout the original 13 colonies.

In order to further preserve the legacy of the Liberty Trees, a bud-grafting program was launched, through which several bud-grafted trees were grown. Thanks to the generosity of Crader Distributing and local STIHL dealers, 30 of these bud-grafted trees were donated to Missouri 4-H clubs to be planted in public spaces throughout Missouri.

"Since 4-H leaders and members represent many of the same patriotic and self-sustaining qualities inherent in America's forefathers, Crader Distributing and local STIHL dealers are delighted to team with Missouri 4-H in the distribution and planting of seedlings from America's last standing Revolutionary era Liberty Tree," said Stan Crader, president of Crader Distributing. "It is our hope that each tree will grow into a highly visible living monument to deep-rooted American values."