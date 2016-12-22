4-H club wins gift card

The Progressive 4-H club in Cape Girardeau County won $100 gift card from Tractor Supply Company. They were in the Cape Girardeau store during the fall 2016 Paper Clover Campaign which qualified them to be entered into a nationwide drawing. Seventy-five 4-H clubs from across the country were randomly selected to receive the $100 gift card. Progressive 4-H used the gift card to purchase Christmas decorations for their light display at the Jackson City Park. Pictured are members and leaders of the Progressive 4-H club along with the store manager, Justin Hanks.