Cape Girardeau police report 12/22/16
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
* Justin W. Coleman, 27, 43 S. Lorimier St., No. 1, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for drugs.
* Montrail F. Murray, 22, 341 Country Club Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for property damage.
* Charles W. Rhymer Jr., 35, 635 Charles St., was arrested at Albert and Bloomfield streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
* A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while revoked.
* Gregory Y. Goninan, 38, 127 S. Louisiana St., was arrested at William Street and Park Avenue on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for traffic offenses.
* Amanda G. Lorhan, 23, 710 Morgan Oak St., No. 3, was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for larceny.
* Ronnie Conley, 47, 510 N. Fountain St., was arrested in the 400 block of South Pacific Street on a Scott City warrant for property damage.
Summons
* Jacqueline L. Carattini, 44, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for nuisance declared at 605 Mechaw Drive.
Assault
* An assault was reported.
Burglary
* Burglary was reported at 2509 Perryville Road.
Thefts
* Theft of a television and nine handheld radios and damage to surveillance cameras were reported at 1916 Golden Eagle Court.
* Boots were reported stolen at Orscheln, 336 Christine St.
* Miscellaneous items were reported stolen at 1208 Timber Creek Drive.
* Theft of a yellow 1995 Ford Mustang and damage to an engine rod were reported at 1833 Old Sprigg Street Road.
Miscellaneous
* A 31-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
* Fraud was reported.
* A 33-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
* Animal license required was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
* Counterfeiting was reported.