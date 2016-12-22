Cape Girardeau police report 12/22/16

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Justin W. Coleman, 27, 43 S. Lorimier St., No. 1, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for drugs.

* Montrail F. Murray, 22, 341 Country Club Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for property damage.

* Charles W. Rhymer Jr., 35, 635 Charles St., was arrested at Albert and Bloomfield streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

* A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while revoked.

* Gregory Y. Goninan, 38, 127 S. Louisiana St., was arrested at William Street and Park Avenue on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for traffic offenses.

* Amanda G. Lorhan, 23, 710 Morgan Oak St., No. 3, was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for larceny.

* Ronnie Conley, 47, 510 N. Fountain St., was arrested in the 400 block of South Pacific Street on a Scott City warrant for property damage.

Summons

* Jacqueline L. Carattini, 44, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for nuisance declared at 605 Mechaw Drive.

Assault

* An assault was reported.

Burglary

* Burglary was reported at 2509 Perryville Road.

Thefts

* Theft of a television and nine handheld radios and damage to surveillance cameras were reported at 1916 Golden Eagle Court.

* Boots were reported stolen at Orscheln, 336 Christine St.

* Miscellaneous items were reported stolen at 1208 Timber Creek Drive.

* Theft of a yellow 1995 Ford Mustang and damage to an engine rod were reported at 1833 Old Sprigg Street Road.

Miscellaneous

* A 31-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

* Fraud was reported.

* A 33-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

* Animal license required was reported at 1701 Lacey St.

* Counterfeiting was reported.