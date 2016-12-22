Births 12/22/16

Calhoun

Daughter to Corey Wayne Calhoun and Sarah Elizabeth Vogel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Name, Kinsley Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Vogel is the former Sarah Byington, daughter of Karen Hobbs of Jackson and Mark and Lou Ann Byington of Bonne Terre, Missouri. Calhoun is the son of Carl and Katrina Calhoun of Altenburg, Missouri, and Angela Horton of Columbia, Missouri. He is employed by American Family Insurance-Kody Thompson Agency.

Griffin

Son to Jared Roarke and Kathy Denise Griffin of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:21 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Name, Levi Thomas. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Griffin is the former Kathy Pace, daughter of Sandy Pace and Thomas Pace of Scott City. Griffin is the son of Johnne Griffin and Jim Griffin of Scott City. He is a welder with Mac Con Construction.

Walker

Daughter to Hunter Montana Walker and Hannah Nicole Moore of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Name, Hayden Madeline. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Moore is the daughter of Matt Moore and Deanna Henderson of Jackson. Walker is the son of Robin and Joe Walker of Scott City. He is employed by Target and Burger King.

Jordan

Son to Stephen Wayne and Laura Lynn Jordan of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:44 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Name, Paul Bradley. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Jordan is the former Laura Henson, daughter of Dannie and Mildred Henson of Glenallen, Missouri. Jordan is the son of Paul Homer and Kathy Jordan of Marble Hill. He is employed by AAA Pest Control.

Simmons

Son to Justin Ronald and Lesley Ann Simmons of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Name, Emmett Killian. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Simmons is the former Lesley Harris, daughter of Mary Miller and Shawn Miller of Scott City and Tim Harris of Scott City. Simmons is the son of Kathy Simmons and Ronald Simmons of Jackson.