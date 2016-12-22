Prosecutors seek to seize properties involved in kidnapping

ST. LOUIS -- Prosecutors are trying to seize two properties where a man said he was held during a kidnapping involving a St. Louis-area executive.

Prosecutors said the victim was abducted Nov. 21 and taken to a home where he was beaten, assaulted and attacked with a stun gun, then transported in a shipping container to another home.

The U.S. attorney's office said the man's parents paid a $27,000 ransom for his release.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported prosecutors want to seize those properties, plus multiple firearms. The U.S. attorney's office also is seeking the forfeiture of a Tan Co. 1999 van, a 2014 Ford F-150 Raptor, a 2011 Ducati motorcycle and a 2016 Subaru.

Todd Beckman, Kerry Roades, Zachary Smith and brothers Blake and Caleb Laubinger all pleaded not guilty Tuesday to kidnapping and firearm charges in the case.

Beckman was president and CEO of BAM Brands, which according to its website owns tanning and age-management businesses. After Beckman's arrest, the company announced Mark Otter, a former divisional president at Steak 'n Shake, was assuming the role of CEO.