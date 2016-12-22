- Mall aboard: Future requires evolution at West Park Mall (3/24/17)19
Local students earn scholarships
Several local students were awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University:
Anna Estes of Jackson was awarded the Regents' Scholarship. Estes, the daughter of Darren and Gail Estes of Jackson, will be a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School.
Klara Beel of Marble Hill, Missouri, was awarded the Regents' Scholarship. Beel, the daughter of Keith and Rhonda Beel of Marble Hill, will be a 2017 graduate of Leopold High School.
Hannah McGill of Cape Girardeau was awarded the Regents' Scholarship. McGill, the daughter of Jim and Sandy McGill of Cape Girardeau, will be a 2017 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.
Destiny Bruenderman of Scott City was awarded the Regents' Scholarship. Bruenderman, the daughter of BJ and Sarah Bruenderman of Scott City, will be a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
Austin Dirnberger of Chaffee, Missouri, was awarded the University Scholarship. Dirnberger, the son of Doug and Sherry Dirnberger of Chaffee, will be a 2017 graduate of Chaffee High School.
Samantha Followell of Jackson was awarded the Regents' Scholarship. Followell, the daughter of the late Jeffrey Followell and the late Jaime Followell, will be a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School.