Quality Packaging Industries in the Community
The QPI Cape Girardeau, MO site again participated in the holiday charity events for local foster children, coordinated by Hope House, a local non-profit organization. The primary event was the solicitation and collection by QPI employees of a wide array of needed items, including clothes, socks, underwear, travel size toiletries, hair brushes, hair care products, deodorant, tissues, napkins, cleaning supplies, household items, and storage containers. After the collection period was completed, QPI employees packaged the donations and they were delivered to the Hope House for distribution during the holiday season.
QPI employees also collected monetary gifts to support a Christmas party for the foster children. In addition to the Christmas party, the funds collected will provide a dinner, attendance to a local movie theater, capping the evening off with a visit from Santa Claus. We are excited about making a difference for these special children.