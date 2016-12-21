- Officers pull gas-soaked man from burning car; prevent him from driving into fireworks store (12/16/16)11
- Nurses notified law enforcement in felony abuse case; toddler tested positive for meth, police say (12/15/16)11
- Japanese restaurant to fill old Bagger Dave's location at Town Plaza (12/19/16)6
- Bollinger Co. deputies arrest alleged meth dealer, son and son's girlfriend (12/18/16)
- Assistant principal at Perryville High gets a promotion (12/21/16)
- Live Nativity ends after Jackson camel handler charged with cruelty (12/15/16)4
- Peter Statler known for his compassion as a judge (12/15/16)4
- Former Cape firefighter sues city, charging 'disability discrimination' in his firing (12/16/16)13
- MoDOT crews inadvertently damage part of road near Jackson roundabout (12/21/16)4
- State's Supreme Court accepts David Robinson case (12/21/16)
Gov.-elect Greitens names Anheuser-Busch official chief of staff
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens has named a top Anheuser-Busch official, Michael Roche, to be his chief of staff.
The Kansas City Star first reported the pick Tuesday.
Roche is vice president of national affairs for the brewery and worked as a federal lobbyist for the company.
Greitens' former campaign manager, Austin Chambers, said he'll stay on as a senior adviser.
Chambers also confirmed Jennae Neustadt will be Greitens' legislative director. She previously worked as chief of staff for Republican state Sen. Bob Onder.
Greitens' campaign policy director Will Scharf will stay on in that role. He previously worked at St. Louis' Bryan Cave law firm.
Chambers said former Huffington Post Media Group managing editor Jimmy Soni is on the transition team and will stay on in Greitens' administration.