Benton man charged after allegedly trying to blow up Boomland
The Scott County Prosecuting Attorneys Office charged a Benton, Missouri, man who threatened to blow up Boomland and set his car afire Thursday, Scott County sheriffs deputies said.
Jerod Anthony Dockins, 39, was been charged with three Class A felony counts of assault and attempted assault on law-enforcement officers, making a terrorist threat and resisting arrest.
A Class A felony carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Dockins bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.
Dockins knowingly caused serious physical injury to sheriffs deputy James Britton when he set his 2014 Jeep Cherokee afire. Britton suffered smoke inhalation, according to the complaint.
Dockins tried to cause a serious injury to Sheriff Rick Walter and deputy Tim Hill, who were nearby when Dockins set the Jeep afire, according to the complaint.
He threatened to cause a life-threatening explosion by setting his vehicle afire and frightened 10 or more people at Boomland, according to the complaint.
Hill noted in a probable-cause statement filed in the case Dockins suffered burns and was taken to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
Dockins still was in the hospital Tuesday, according to a sheriffs office representative.
Pertinent address:
6399 Highway 77, Benton, Mo.