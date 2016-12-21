Benton man charged after allegedly trying to blow up Boomland

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorneys Office charged a Benton, Missouri, man who threatened to blow up Boomland and set his car afire Thursday, Scott County sheriffs deputies said.

Jerod Anthony Dockins, 39, was been charged with three Class A felony counts of assault and attempted assault on law-enforcement officers, making a terrorist threat and resisting arrest.

A Class A felony carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Dockins bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Dockins knowingly caused serious physical injury to sheriffs deputy James Britton when he set his 2014 Jeep Cherokee afire. Britton suffered smoke inhalation, according to the complaint.

Dockins tried to cause a serious injury to Sheriff Rick Walter and deputy Tim Hill, who were nearby when Dockins set the Jeep afire, according to the complaint.

He threatened to cause a life-threatening explosion by setting his vehicle afire and frightened 10 or more people at Boomland, according to the complaint.

Hill noted in a probable-cause statement filed in the case Dockins suffered burns and was taken to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

Dockins still was in the hospital Tuesday, according to a sheriffs office representative.

Pertinent address:

6399 Highway 77, Benton, Mo.