Lack of hope is serious matter

As the unbridled joy of the Christmas season approaches that special day, I find myself increasingly concerned about Michelle Obama's hopelessness.

The first lady last week expressed her dismay at the current state of politics and her hopeless view of this new political landscape.

It seems it was only yesterday that the first lady at long last finally was proud of America. Her pride stemmed from the election of her husband and the hope and change that was right around the corner.

But now as her stay in the White House comes to an end, the pride has given way to despair and hopelessness.

Mrs. Obama's emotional roller coaster should give us all pause and concern.

The lack of hope is a serious matter.

I could understand disappointment that her husband's policies were soundly rejected.

I could understand frustration that the once-promising legacy is lost.

I could even understand sadness that their progressive push finally hit a brick wall -- a huge, beautiful brick wall at that.

In her despair, someone should remind the first lady that way back in 2008, millions of Americans were less than thrilled with the election of her husband.

But we did not lose hope.

We retained hope because we recognized that this great nation is larger than one man.

I can understand her disappointment that social engineering, forced diversity and a growing dependency will no longer dominate national policy.

And as upsetting as this may be to the left, this course change does not evaporate hope. Because hope is the core value that shapes our view of life.

So here is an idea that might help brighten the holiday spirit for our first lady.

In keeping with the Christmas spirit, Barack Obama should resign the presidency and allow Uncle Joe Biden to achieve his lifelong goal.

That would give the first family more time together and allow them to get an early start on moving into a new home.

Granted, Joe's tenure in office would be the shortest in history but what a parting gift for his loyal pitbull.

The move would be symbolic and senseless in keeping with the history of the Obama legacy, which has also been symbolic and senseless.

And can you imagine in four years, Biden and Trump would both ask voters to re-elect them. Now that would be a first!

The move might well remove the hopelessness as the Obamas could avoid that awkward sad farewell, waving goodbye as Donald Trump takes the oath of office.

As an added bonus, Obama could also avoid the sticky question of Hillary's pardon.

And to be real honest, were history different for the Democrats, Uncle Joe could very well be preparing for his own inauguration come Jan. 20, so this last-minute change only seems fitting.

For those on the left who continue to wallow in the depths of despair, don't take my absurd suggestion for more than what it is.

Despite our clear differences, it's time to drop the political acrimony and unite as a nation.

The truth is Barack Obama is not going to resign, Joe Biden is not going to be president and, despite the claims of some, hope is most certainly not lost.

Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Sikeston Standard-Democrat.